The Briscoes Win ROH Tag Team Championships At Final Battle 2022 PPV

During Saturday’s Final Battle 2022 PPV, ROH Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) in a double dog collar match took place.

Mark Briscoe took a nasty bump, after Cash Wheeler pulled him by the neck off the top rope, onto a pile of chairs on the floor at ringside.

The match featured various weapons being used and became a bloody affair. Jay wrapped the chain into Dax’s mouth and Cash tapped out as Dax couldn’t take any more.

FTR defeated The Briscoe Brothers on April 1, 2022, in Garland, TX, at Supercard of Honor XV.

The Briscoes are now the 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champions!