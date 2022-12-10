The Briscoes Win ROH Tag Team Championships At Final Battle 2022 PPV

During Saturday’s Final Battle 2022 PPV, ROH Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) in a double dog collar match took place.
Mark Briscoe took a nasty bump, after Cash Wheeler pulled him by the neck off the top rope, onto a pile of chairs on the floor at ringside.
The match featured various weapons being used and became a bloody affair. Jay wrapped the chain into Dax’s mouth and Cash tapped out as Dax couldn’t take any more.
FTR defeated The Briscoe Brothers on April 1, 2022, in Garland, TX, at Supercard of Honor XV.
The Briscoes are now the 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champions!
This is an absolute bloodbath and no one is safe, not even Ref @themikeposey— ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022
Order #ROHFinalBattle on PPV now!@BRWrestling: https://t.co/EdGVni5sMA
Available on all major providers pic.twitter.com/3Ma5NqLYyA
⚡ The Embassy Win ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships Final Battle 2022 PPV
During Saturday’s ROH Final Battle 2022 PPV, The Embassy (Brian Cage, Toa Liona, & Kaun) won the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 10, 2022 05:58PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com