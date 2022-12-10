Wheeler Yuta Regains Pure Title At ROH Final Battle 2022 PPV

During Saturday’s ROH Final Battle 2022 PPV, ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta went down.

Yuta won the championship from Garcia delivering the hammer and anvil blows until Garcia passed out. This is the second reign of Yuta. His last reign was ended by Garcia on the September 7 episode of AEW Dynamite. This ends Garcia’s reign at 91 days.

