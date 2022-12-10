Wheeler Yuta Regains Pure Title At ROH Final Battle 2022 PPV

During Saturday’s ROH Final Battle 2022 PPV, ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta went down.
Yuta won the championship from Garcia delivering the hammer and anvil blows until Garcia passed out. This is the second reign of Yuta. His last reign was ended by Garcia on the September 7 episode of AEW Dynamite. This ends Garcia’s reign at 91 days.
#BlackpoolCombatClub's @WheelerYuta has had enough of #JerichoAppreciationSociety's antics and is ready for this Pure Championship match!— ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022


.@WheelerYuta has used his final rope break in #ROH Pure Championship Match!— ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022


And @WheelerYuta counters!— ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022


What an absolute battle between @garciawrestling and @WheelerYuta for the #ROH Pure Championship!— ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022


#ANDNEW!!! @WheelerYuta is the #ROH Pure Champion!! pic.twitter.com/Z6k02yWzTa— ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022
