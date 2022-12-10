The Embassy Win ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships Final Battle 2022 PPV

During Saturday’s ROH Final Battle 2022 PPV, The Embassy (Brian Cage, Toa Liona, & Kaun) won the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships defeating Dalton Castle & The Boys (Brandon & Brent).
The match concluded with Kaun & Toa tossing Brent into a sitout powerbomb delivered by Brian Cage.
Dalton Castle & The Boys had held the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles since they defeated The Righteous (Bateman, Dutch & Vincent) at ROH Death Before Dishonor.
The #AEW World 6-Man Tag Team Champions are here to defend the titles!@TheDaltonCastle & #TheBoys @TateTwinBrent @TateTwinBrandon— ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022
Order #ROHFinalBattle on PPV now!
Available on all major providers
#TheEmbassy turn the tides!@TheKaun @ToaLiona @BrianCagegmsi— ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022
Order #ROHFinalBattle on PPV now!
Available on all major providers
The Embassy are the new ROH World Six-Man Champions. #ROHFinalBattle @briancagegmsi @toaliona @TheKaun @PrinceKingNana pic.twitter.com/Vn9eNbj6YP— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) December 10, 2022
