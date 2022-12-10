WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Embassy Win ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships Final Battle 2022 PPV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 10, 2022

During Saturday’s ROH Final Battle 2022 PPV, The Embassy (Brian Cage, Toa Liona, & Kaun) won the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships defeating Dalton Castle & The Boys (Brandon & Brent).

The match concluded with Kaun & Toa tossing Brent into a sitout powerbomb delivered by Brian Cage.

Dalton Castle & The Boys had held the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles since they defeated The Righteous (Bateman, Dutch & Vincent) at ROH Death Before Dishonor.


