Athena Wins ROH Women’s Championship At Final Battle 2022 PPV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 10, 2022

Athena has won the Ring of Honor women’s championship.

The Fallen Goddess defeated Mercedes Martinez to capture the title at Saturday's Final Battle pay-per-view from Arlington Texas.

This ends Martinez’s title reign at over 220 days after defeating Deonna Purrazzo to become the undisputed champion on the May 4 edition of AEW Dynamite. This is Athena’s first big title win since holding the NXT women’s tag champion. She is also a former NXT women’s champion.


