Athena Wins ROH Women’s Championship At Final Battle 2022 PPV

Athena has won the Ring of Honor women’s championship.
The Fallen Goddess defeated Mercedes Martinez to capture the title at Saturday's Final Battle pay-per-view from Arlington Texas.
This ends Martinez’s title reign at over 220 days after defeating Deonna Purrazzo to become the undisputed champion on the May 4 edition of AEW Dynamite. This is Athena’s first big title win since holding the NXT women’s tag champion. She is also a former NXT women’s champion.
#ROH Women's World Champ @RealMMartinez knows her opponent @AthenaPalmer_FG VERY well.— ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022
Order #ROHFinalBattle on PPV now!@BRWrestling: https://t.co/EdGVni60C8
Available on all major providers pic.twitter.com/jwlpF0ocgf
The Champ @RealMMartinez tangles up Athena!— ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022
Order #ROHFinalBattle on PPV now!@BRWrestling: https://t.co/EdGVni5sMA
Available on all major providers pic.twitter.com/Npv3hJ2vyA
.@AthenaPalmer_FG drives the back of @RealMMartinez's head into the exposed turnbuckle!— ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022
Order #ROHFinalBattle on PPV now!@BRWrestling: https://t.co/EdGVni5sMA
Available on all major providers pic.twitter.com/p786LJ6yIa
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com