📺 WATCH: ROH Final Battle Pre-Show

Four matches have been announced for the Zero Hour pre-show at Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view, which you can watch below.
- Mascara Dorada vs. Jeff Cobb
- Willow Nightingale vs. Trish Adora
- The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin)
- The Jericho Appreciation Society (Matt Menard, Angelo Parker) vs. The Shinobi Shadow Squad (World Famous Cheeseburger, Eli Isom)
