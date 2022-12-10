WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 10, 2022

📺 WATCH: ROH Final Battle Pre-Show

Four matches have been announced for the Zero Hour pre-show at Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view, which you can watch below.

- Mascara Dorada vs. Jeff Cobb

- Willow Nightingale vs. Trish Adora

- The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin)

- The Jericho Appreciation Society (Matt Menard, Angelo Parker) vs. The Shinobi Shadow Squad (World Famous Cheeseburger, Eli Isom)


#roh #ring of honor #final battle

