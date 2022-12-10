WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

📺 WATCH: Ric Flair Turn Down Photo Request From Woman That Didn’t Know Him

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 10, 2022

📺 WATCH: Ric Flair Turn Down Photo Request From Woman That Didn’t Know Him

A video has gone viral on social media of a woman asking Ric Flair for a picture and being turned down. The woman told Flair, “I don’t know who you are but my friends said you’re famous so I want to take a picture with you.” After Flair declined the photo, the woman told her friend that it was “his loss, not mine.”

WWE Looking To Launch A New Reality Show On E!

WWE is working on launching a reality television show. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported, " [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 09, 2022 03:41PM


Tags: #wwe #ric flair

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79810/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer