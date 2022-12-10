📺 WATCH: Ric Flair Turn Down Photo Request From Woman That Didn’t Know Him

A video has gone viral on social media of a woman asking Ric Flair for a picture and being turned down. The woman told Flair, “I don’t know who you are but my friends said you’re famous so I want to take a picture with you.” After Flair declined the photo, the woman told her friend that it was “his loss, not mine.”
Oof pic.twitter.com/ybAHTJgKYd— Steven (@OaklandRovers) December 9, 2022
⚡ WWE Looking To Launch A New Reality Show On E!
WWE is working on launching a reality television show. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported, " [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 09, 2022 03:41PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com