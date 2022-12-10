WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Hardy Comments On Jeff Hardy’s Current Status

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 10, 2022

AEW star Jeff Hardy was arrested back in June on several DUI-related charges. In November, Jeff’s defense filed for a continuance and the pre-trial hearing is now scheduled for December 21.

During his podcast, Matt Hardy commented on his brother:

“He’s basically doing the same thing he’s been doing, he’s doing exactly what he needs to be doing to get where he needs to be in life. More or less, we just have to get these legal issues behind him before we can move forward. So, that’s kind of where we’re at with Jeff. We’re hoping that happens sooner rather than later.”

“He seems to be in a really good place. It’s very nice and refreshing to see. Hopefully, that continues and we get him back to where he belongs.”

Source: SEScoops.com
Tags: #aew #jeff hardy #matt hardy

