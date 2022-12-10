Matt Hardy Comments On Jeff Hardy’s Current Status

AEW star Jeff Hardy was arrested back in June on several DUI-related charges. In November, Jeff’s defense filed for a continuance and the pre-trial hearing is now scheduled for December 21.

During his podcast, Matt Hardy commented on his brother:

“He’s basically doing the same thing he’s been doing, he’s doing exactly what he needs to be doing to get where he needs to be in life. More or less, we just have to get these legal issues behind him before we can move forward. So, that’s kind of where we’re at with Jeff. We’re hoping that happens sooner rather than later.”

“He seems to be in a really good place. It’s very nice and refreshing to see. Hopefully, that continues and we get him back to where he belongs.”

