Final Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event

WWE NXT Deadline takes place tonight and will be the final premium live event of 2022.
NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews will main event. The show will also feature the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge matches for both women and men that will determine the next #1 contenders for their respective titles.
Below is the announced card:
NXT Title Match
Bron Breakker (c) vs. Apollo Crews
Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match
Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh vs. Grayson Waller vs. Joe Gacy vs. Axiom
Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match
Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade vs. Kiana James vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Indi Hartwell
NXT Tag Team Title Match
Pretty Deadly (c) vs. The New Day
Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn
