Final Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 10, 2022

WWE NXT Deadline takes place tonight and will be the final premium live event of 2022.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews will main event. The show will also feature the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge matches for both women and men that will determine the next #1 contenders for their respective titles.

Below is the announced card:

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Apollo Crews

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh vs. Grayson Waller vs. Joe Gacy vs. Axiom

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match

Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade vs. Kiana James vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Indi Hartwell

NXT Tag Team Title Match

Pretty Deadly (c) vs. The New Day

Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn