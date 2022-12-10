WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Final Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 10, 2022

WWE NXT Deadline takes place tonight and will be the final premium live event of 2022.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews will main event. The show will also feature the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge matches for both women and men that will determine the next #1 contenders for their respective titles.

Below is the announced card:

NXT Title Match
Bron Breakker (c) vs. Apollo Crews

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match
Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh vs. Grayson Waller vs. Joe Gacy vs. Axiom

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match
Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade vs. Kiana James vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Indi Hartwell

NXT Tag Team Title Match
Pretty Deadly (c) vs. The New Day

Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn


