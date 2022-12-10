Booker T Thinks Wheeler Yuta Should Change His Ring Name

Booker T took to the Hall of Fame podcast to discuss Wheeler Yuta, and whether or not he believes Wheeler Yuta has a "Championship Name."
“I’m thinking about guys from an overall perspective, and the one thing I’m thinking about [is] ‘champion.’ I’m thinking about this kid who’s like, ‘I’ve got to be champion.’ And the first thing I think about is, does Wheeler Yuta sound like a championship name? You know, that’s the first thing that jumps out to me. ‘The AEW Champion, Wheeler Yuta!’ He’s putting himself behind the 8-ball immediately.”
Booker compared him to another talent from TNA:
“There’s a guy back in the day … A guy that had an abundance of talent back in the TNA days, and he went by the name of Elix Skipper, and I said, ‘Man, that’s just not a championship name. If the brother just changed his name, he might be looked at a little bit differently.”
