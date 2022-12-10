What's On Tap For Tonight's ROH Final Battle 2022 Event?

Tonight is ROH Final Battle, which will take place on December 10, 2022 at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.
Here is your updated match card for the event.
* Willow Nightingale vs. Trish Adora
* The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Mike Bennet) vs. Top Flight (Darius Martin and Dante Martin)
* Jericho Appreciation Society (Angelo Parker and Matt Menard) vs. Shinobi Shadow Squad (Cheeseburger and Eli Isom)
* Máscara Dorada vs. Jeff Cobb
* Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli - ROH World Championship (If Castagnoli loses, he will have to join the Jericho Appreciation Society.)
* Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta - ROH Pure Championship
* Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Athena - ROH Women's World Championship
* Samoa Joe (c) vs. Juice Robinson - ROH World Television Championship
* Swerve In Our Glory (Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor and JD Griffey)
* Dalton Castle and The Boys (Brandon Tate and Brent Tate) (c) vs. The Embassy (Brian Cage and Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona)) (with Prince Nana) - ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship
* FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (c) vs. The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) (Double Dog Collar match) - ROH World Tag Team Championship
* Blake Christian and A. R. Fox vs. La Facción Ingobernable (Dralístico and Rush)
What are your thoughts on tonight's event? Let us know below!
