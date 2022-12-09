Possible SPOILER For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is scheduled to appear on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown to celebrate his birthday in his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA.

Fightful Select reports that "a ton of milk, a giant cake, and a milk truck were all planned" for the segment with Angle.

In a further possible spoiler, Angle might not be the only Olympic gold medalist that makes an appearance. PWInsider is reporting:

“Former Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson was spotted in Pittsburgh, PA earlier today, so it may be he’s in town for Smackdown. Like Kurt Angle, who is having a birthday celebration tonight as part of the FOX broadcast, Steveson is an amazing collegiate wrestler, so it’s possible they could pop up together on TV in some fashion tonight.”