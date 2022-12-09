WWE Looking To Launch A New Reality Show On E!

WWE is working on launching a reality television show.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported, "Whether this comes to fruition, there are talks with E! about a new reality show."

The company already has broadcast a number of successful reality shows including, Tough Enough, Total Divas, Total Bellas, and Miz & Mrs. The company will also soon launch the Bianca Belair and Montez Ford reality TV series.

Meltzer's report notes that WWE is looking for legitimate wrestling couples for the new show.

"So some upcoming signings could relate to that if the project is finalized. The Matt Cardona name was mentioned as possible if the deal goes through since Chelsea Green is in."

We'll keep you updated.