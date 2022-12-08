WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
William Regal Never Heard The Term "Mark" Until He Started Working With American Wrestlers

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 08, 2022

William Regal recently spoke on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw about the term "mark" in wrestling, and how he's never used it personally.

On the term not being used in the UK: “No, never ever used that term. Never. And nor does anybody [in England]. The term in Britain is a punter. And John will know that because he lives where he lives [in Bermuda]. But a punter isn’t a bad word. A punter is just somebody who’s a fan of something or takes a bet on something. It’s not a bad word. If you call somebody a mug punter, that’s about as close to being the word mark as you can -– that means they’re an idiot…. Everybody’s a punter in England. If you go to horse racing, they call themselves punters. It’s just, ‘Oh, you’re a soccer punter’ or you’re a — so that term was never used, ever. I never heard that until I started hearing it from American wrestlers.”

On why he doesn’t use it: “Because that’s to me, if you think like that or call your audience that, that’s all you’ll ever give them. If you look down — would you like to spend money and go to see anybody you liked in a theater or in a band, thinking that they thought you were an idiot? And that’s what wrestlers do, and I don’t get that.”

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #aew #wwe #william regal

