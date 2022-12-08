WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Shawn Michaels Speaks Out On William Regal / WWE Rumors

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 08, 2022

During the WWE NXT Deadline media call, Shawn Michaels commented on the rumors of William Regal returning to WWE following his departure from AEW:

"Right now, there is nothing official that I really have to announce. I will say this, we love Steve. We have a great deal of respect for Steven Regal and what he means to NXT and the WWE and wrestling at all levels. Nothing would thrill me more than to give you more information. Obviously, stay tuned because hopefully we’ll all know a little bit more as we get down the road. Honestly, right now, I’m the guy that has been reading it from you guys. That’s where we’re at for the time being."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #aew #william regal

