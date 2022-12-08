Josh Alexander Explains Why He Didn't Go To AEW

Josh Alexander was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about his decision to re-sign with IMPACT Wrestling and even confirmed that he was in talks with AEW at one point.

“It was definitely on the table and it was definitely a thought and all this other stuff," said Josh. "But I wouldn't say it was too close because with all the stuff that had been happening and IMPACT I really felt like [I should stay]. Like also happening in AEW, with me watching every week, I still watch everything to this day. But I just like for me as a pro-wrestler, my fulfillment of what I do is to go out there and wrestle and show what I can do. I think my benefit is bell to bell, that is where I will gain notoriety, and that is where I will show my worth in the pro-wrestling scene.

"At the time watching AEW, it didn't look like a lot of people were getting opportunities to do that stuff outside of like the top 20 people that were on the roster, you'd see people shuffle in and out and shuffle in and out it out there. They get their runs for a few weeks, and they go back to shorter matches on AEW Dark and it was just IMPACT has been so good to me. They were the first company that gave me an opportunity and got me that visa, did this stuff and like it's all been roses since I got there man, I won the tag belts three months after I signed and got there. I had the longest-running tag team championship run, you know, and then as soon as Ethan left, everything's like going through your mind. I was stressing out being like man, I hope I don't sit on the bench and just have to watch the shows until they figure out what they're gonna do with me. Immediately, I got an opportunity in the X-Division."