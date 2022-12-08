WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
JBL Recalls Telling Vince McMahon He Should Hire Finlay Back In 1995

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 08, 2022

JBL Recalls Telling Vince McMahon He Should Hire Finlay Back In 1995

On the latest episode of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, JBL recounted when he told Vince McMahon he should hire Fit Finlay back in the 1995.

"When I signed with WWE, I met Vince for the first time in the office, had my tryout match, Jerry [Gerald Brisco] is the one who signed me, him and JJ Dillon agreed to sign me. At the end of the meeting, Vince says, 'is there anyone I should sign in Europe?' 'Yeah, Fit Finlay.' Vince says, half-jokingly, 'Well, if you were me, would you sign him instead of you?' I said, 'Absolutely. I'm serious. He's that good.'"

