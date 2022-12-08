Potential SPOILER For WWE Royal Rumble 2023

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
A possible spoiler for the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event has emerged.
There is some suggestion Logan Paul could make a surprise appearance at the January 28 event.
During an interview on the Breakdown podcast, co-host Wade Plemons revealed that Logan Paul will try to wrestle in six weeks which be around the time of the 2023 Royal Rumble. Plemons said:
“But that’s the game you play if you’re a superstar and you have that kind of money, the same reason that Logan Paul has talked about. He’s going to get stem cell therapy. We got an update on that.
“His MCL was the only thing that was torn. He didn’t have a triple tear. He’s going to try to wrestle in six weeks apparently.
“He’s going to get stem cell stuff and that stuff is great. You have the money to do it, why the f**k not?.”
