Huge Update On The Future For Sasha Banks

Former WWE Women’s Champion Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in Japan next month and is expected to be involved in something huge!

PWInsider is reporting that Banks is expected to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. It remains unclear if she will be there just for the live crowd or wrestling, but the company has plans to bring her in.

Banks has teased going up against former WWE Superstar KAIRI in STARDOM, a sister company to NJPW so it will be interesting if an angle is worked there.

Banks along with her tag partner Naomi have been off WWE television since May after they walked out due to creative differences. WWE has been in talks with Banks about returning but money has reportedly slowed their talks.