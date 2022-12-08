WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW To Host Special Tuesday Dynamite In Canada Next Year

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 08, 2022

AEW has announced a special Tuesday edition of Dynamite in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada which will take place on March 14, 2023, at the Canada Life Centre.

The show is being advertised as a live event, which means it will likely go up against WWE NXT. This Winnipeg is the hometown of Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega so expect both of them to be heavily featured.

Additionally, AEW also announced their debut in Laredo, Texas, on Wednesday, February 15 at the Sames Auto Arena for Dynamite and Rampage taping and also a Dynamite and Rampage taping for Sacramento, California, on Wednesday, March 8 at the Golden 1 Center.

The events go on sale this coming Friday.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 08, 2022 08:48AM


