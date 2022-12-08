AEW To Host Special Tuesday Dynamite In Canada Next Year

AEW has announced a special Tuesday edition of Dynamite in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada which will take place on March 14, 2023, at the Canada Life Centre.

The show is being advertised as a live event, which means it will likely go up against WWE NXT. This Winnipeg is the hometown of Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega so expect both of them to be heavily featured.

Additionally, AEW also announced their debut in Laredo, Texas, on Wednesday, February 15 at the Sames Auto Arena for Dynamite and Rampage taping and also a Dynamite and Rampage taping for Sacramento, California, on Wednesday, March 8 at the Golden 1 Center.

The events go on sale this coming Friday.