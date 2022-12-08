WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kenny King Explains His Decision To Not Sign With WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 08, 2022

During a recent interview with Monteasy of Teasy’s Table, Kenny King explained why he turned down the chance to sign with WWE. King competed on the second season of WWE Tough Enough. He is also known for his time in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, where he was a two-time X Division Champion.

On fatherhood:

“I mean, fatherhood has taught me damn near everything, right? Patience, perseverance, you know –I would never have said I was a selfish person before, but if I wanted to go spend three weeks in Europe or you know, two weeks in Mexico and I had the money? And that’s what I was doing. And I would hollar at you when I got back, and you would either hear from me or you wouldn’t, right?”

On turning down an opportunity to sign with WWE:

“But you know, when you have kids up there, the entire game changes, There’s lots of professional opportunities — I mean hell, I’ve turned down opportunities with WWE because I couldn’t have left. I couldn’t have moved to Florida and couldn’t have been in a position where I was that far away from my daughter, you know what I mean? So it teaches you everything.”

Latest @ WNS Forum

