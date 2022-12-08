NJPW World Tag League 2022 Night 8 & 9 Results

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 08, 2022

NJPW recently held the eighth night of their World Tag League 2022 Event, which took place from inside the Karatsu Athletic Stadium in Saga, Japan.

Below are the results from the show, courtesy of RAJAH.com:

- Bad Luck Fale def. Oskar Leube in a Singles Match.

- Los Ingobernables de Japon (SANADA and Tetsuya Naito) def. Ryohei Oiwa and Tomoaki Honma in a Tag Team Match.

- Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado) def. Kosei Fujita, Master Wato and Ryusuke Taguchi in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

- Los Ingobernables de Japon (Titán, BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi and Shingo Takagi) def. Bullet Club (Gedo, Chris Bey, Ace Austin and Taiji Ishimori) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

- Gabriel Kidd and Alex Coughlin def. House Of Torture (Yujiro Takahashi and EVIL) in a World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match.

- Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) def. The United Empire (Aaron Henare and Great-O-Khan) in a World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match.

- CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto) def. Suzuki-gun (Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki) in a World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match.

- Toru Yano and Hiroshi Tanahashi def. TMDK (Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls) in a World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match.

Night 9:

- Oskar Leube and Kosei Fujita def. Ryohei Oiwa and Yuto Nakashima in a Tag Team Match.

- Suzuki-gun (El Desperado, Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki)) def. Bullet Club (Gedo, Taiji Ishimori and Bad Luck Fale) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

- Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, Shingo Takagi and Tetsuya Naito) def. Master Wato, Tomoaki Honma, Toru Yano and Hiroshi Tanahashi in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

- The United Empire (Francesco Akira and TJP) def. Kevin Knight and KUSHIDA in a Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match.

- Lio Rush and YOH def. Clark Connors and Ryusuke Taguchi in a World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match.

- Suzuki-gun (DOUKI and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) def. House Of Torture (Dick Togo and SHO) in a Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match.

- Los Ingobernables de Japon (Titán and BUSHI) def. Robbie Eagles and Tiger Mask in a Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match.

- EL LINDAMAN and Alex Zayne def. Bullet Club (Chris Bey and Ace Austin) in a Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match.