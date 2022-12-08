Braun Strowman Reflects On WWE Release

During a recent interview with the Toronto Sun, Braun Strowman reflected on his WWE Release

“It was a very hard pill to swallow because at the end of the day, I realized that I was put on this Earth to be a WWE Superstar.

“At first it was a big shock because it was like ‘Alright, what am I going to do now?’ I didn’t want to do anything else.”

He added on the situation:

“It was a nice opportunity to take a step back and appreciate what I had been blessed in life with and what I had done with this company in the first six years.

“If you look back, you name it, I did it. I won every title except one. I main evented every pay-per-view, I wrestled everybody under the sun, and I sold out every building on this Earth.

“And when you’re on the road every day in a different city, different country, different town, you kind of get blinders on and it’s just like driving on the autobahn at 200 miles an hour… you don’t realize what’s going on in life.

“So it was an awesome opportunity in a bad (situation) to take a step back and realize how blessed I truly was.”