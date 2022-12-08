SPOILER: Former NXT UK Star Debuts On AEW Rampage

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage as revealed in the spoilers, former NXT UK star Trent Seven made his debut for the company as Orange Cassidy’s AEW All-Atlantic Championship opponent. Cassidy defeated Seven.
Seven has held the NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Championship alongside Tyler Bate. He was released from WWE when NXT UK went on hiatus.
Trent Seven is on #AEWRampage . Thank you @TheKipSabian pic.twitter.com/MsdJqEYwWV— The Luchador Podcast (@theluchadorpod) December 8, 2022
