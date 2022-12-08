WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

  

 

 

SPOILER: Former NXT UK Star Debuts On AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 08, 2022

SPOILER: Former NXT UK Star Debuts On AEW Rampage

During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage as revealed in the spoilers, former NXT UK star Trent Seven made his debut for the company as Orange Cassidy’s AEW All-Atlantic Championship opponent. Cassidy defeated Seven.

Seven has held the NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Championship alongside Tyler Bate. He was released from WWE when NXT UK went on hiatus.

SPOILERS For This Week’s Episode of AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, check out the full results and spoilers below, courtesy of PW [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 08, 2022 08:43AM


Tags: #aew #rampage #spoilers #trent seven #nxt uk #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79774/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer