SPOILERS For This Week’s Episode of AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 08, 2022

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, check out the full results and spoilers below, courtesy of PWInsider:

- Jon Moxley def. Konosuke Takeshita. Hangman Page came out after the match and confronted Moxley, saying that AEW won’t clear him and then attacking Moxley with the microphone. They then brawled around the ringside area until Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta tried to break it up. Page ended up going down after being shoved into a steel ring post and had to be helped up.

-  Regina Di WAVE Championship Match: Hikaru Shida defeated The Bunny

- W. Morrisey and Lee Moriarty defeated Izzy James and Clayton Bloodstone

-  AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy defeated NXT UK alumnus Trent Seven

Tony Khan On The Condition Allowing William Regal To Leave AEW To Return To WWE

During a media call to promote the 2022 ROH Final Battle PPV, AEW President Tony Khan commented on William Regal being able to leave AEW and [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 07, 2022 05:28PM


Tags: #aew #rampage #spoilers

