Updated Match Card For ROH Final Battle 2022

AEW has an updated match card for ROH Final Battle after this week’s episode of Dynamite. The pay-per-view will air on December 10th on PPV:
- ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli
If Castagnoli loses, he must join the Jericho Appreciation Society
- ROH Tag Team Championship Double Dog Collar Match: FTR vs. The Briscoes
- ROH Pure Championship Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta
- ROH Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Athena
- ROH World Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Juice Robinson
- ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Brian Cage & Gates of Agony
- Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Shane Taylor & JD Griffey
