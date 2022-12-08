Updated Match Card For ROH Final Battle 2022

AEW has an updated match card for ROH Final Battle after this week’s episode of Dynamite. The pay-per-view will air on December 10th on PPV:

- ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli

If Castagnoli loses, he must join the Jericho Appreciation Society

- ROH Tag Team Championship Double Dog Collar Match: FTR vs. The Briscoes

- ROH Pure Championship Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta

- ROH Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Athena

- ROH World Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Juice Robinson

- ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Brian Cage & Gates of Agony

- Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Shane Taylor & JD Griffey