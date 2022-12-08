WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Updated Match Card For ROH Final Battle 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 08, 2022

Updated Match Card For ROH Final Battle 2022

AEW has an updated match card for ROH Final Battle after this week’s episode of Dynamite. The pay-per-view will air on December 10th on PPV:

-  ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli
If Castagnoli loses, he must join the Jericho Appreciation Society

-  ROH Tag Team Championship Double Dog Collar Match: FTR vs. The Briscoes

-  ROH Pure Championship Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta

-  ROH Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Athena

-  ROH World Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Juice Robinson

-  ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Brian Cage & Gates of Agony

- Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Shane Taylor & JD Griffey

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 08, 2022 08:39AM


Tags: #roh #ring of honor #final battle

