Updated Match Card For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced an updated match card for this week’s episode of Rampage. The company announced the following card on Wednesday's episode of Dynamite.
- Regina Di WAVE Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. The Bunny
- AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. TBA
- Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita
- Lee Moriarty & W. Morrissey in action
- We’ll hear from Athena
- We’ll hear from Tay Melo & Ruby Soho
