WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Updated Match Card For This Week’s AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 08, 2022

Updated Match Card For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced an updated match card for this week’s episode of Rampage. The company announced the following card on Wednesday's episode of Dynamite.

Regina Di WAVE Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. The Bunny

-  AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. TBA

- Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita

- Lee Moriarty & W. Morrissey in action

- We’ll hear from Athena

- We’ll hear from Tay Melo & Ruby Soho

AEW World Title Match and More Announced For Dynamite Winter Is Coming

Ricky Starks will fight for the AEW World Title match on next week’s Winter is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite. The following lineup w [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 08, 2022 08:37AM


Tags: #aew #rampage

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79771/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer