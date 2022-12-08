AEW World Title Match and More Announced For Dynamite Winter Is Coming

Ricky Starks will fight for the AEW World Title match on next week’s Winter is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite.
The following lineup was announced for next Wednesday’s episode, which airs on TBS:
- AEW World Championship Dynamite Diamond Ring Match: MJF vs. Ricky Starks
- Best Of Seven Series: The Elite (1-2) vs. Death Triangle (2-1)
- House Of Black vs. TBA
⚡ AEW Dynamite Full Recap & Results (December 7, 2022)
It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's AEW Dynamite time and once again, AEW are in Texas for a show that has plenty to look forward [...]— Jonny Knapp Dec 07, 2022 10:45PM
