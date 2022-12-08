WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW World Title Match and More Announced For Dynamite Winter Is Coming

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 08, 2022

Ricky Starks will fight for the AEW World Title match on next week’s Winter is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite.

The following lineup was announced for next Wednesday’s episode, which airs on TBS:

- AEW World Championship Dynamite Diamond Ring Match: MJF vs. Ricky Starks
- Best Of Seven Series: The Elite (1-2) vs. Death Triangle (2-1)
- House Of Black vs. TBA

