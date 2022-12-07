WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Saraya On AEW Roster Reaction To William Regal Returning To WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 07, 2022

During an interview with Alistair McGeorge of METRO UK, Saraya commented on William Regal departing AEW to return to WWE:

“Everyone has an opinion on that. The reality is, it doesn’t have anything to do with anything backstage, it’s to do with how he feels. Us behind the scenes know why, and we’re happy for him! Whether he’s going there or whatever, it doesn’t matter. We’re just happy with whatever he wants to do with his life. He’s at the age where he can do whatever he wants to without the internet deep diving into it, or everyone saying this, that and the other about him. Who cares? Let him be happy!”

Tags: #aew #saraya #paige #william regal #wwe

