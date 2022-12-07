WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tag Team Title Match Announced For Thursday's IMPACT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 07, 2022

The Motor City Machine Guns are set to challenge IMPACT Tag Team Champions Heath & Rhino on Thursday's IMPACT on AXS.

Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley, the current NJPW Strong Tag Team Champions, have been attempting to get the shot for several weeks and now have finally been granted.

Below is the announced lineup:

- IMPACT Tag Team Champions Heath & Rhino defend against Motor City Machine Guns

- Taya Valkyrie vs. Savannah Evans

- Josh Alexander promo

- BTI pre-show: X-Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Jason Hotch in a non-title match

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 07, 2022 05:28PM


Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #impactonaxs

