Tag Team Title Match Announced For Thursday's IMPACT

The Motor City Machine Guns are set to challenge IMPACT Tag Team Champions Heath & Rhino on Thursday's IMPACT on AXS.
Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley, the current NJPW Strong Tag Team Champions, have been attempting to get the shot for several weeks and now have finally been granted.
Below is the announced lineup:
- IMPACT Tag Team Champions Heath & Rhino defend against Motor City Machine Guns
- Taya Valkyrie vs. Savannah Evans
- Josh Alexander promo
- BTI pre-show: X-Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Jason Hotch in a non-title match
⚡ Tony Khan On The Condition Allowing William Regal To Leave AEW To Return To WWE
During a media call to promote the 2022 ROH Final Battle PPV, AEW President Tony Khan commented on William Regal being able to leave AEW and [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 07, 2022 05:28PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com