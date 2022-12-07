Tag Team Title Match Announced For Thursday's IMPACT

The Motor City Machine Guns are set to challenge IMPACT Tag Team Champions Heath & Rhino on Thursday's IMPACT on AXS.

Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley, the current NJPW Strong Tag Team Champions, have been attempting to get the shot for several weeks and now have finally been granted.

Below is the announced lineup:

- IMPACT Tag Team Champions Heath & Rhino defend against Motor City Machine Guns

- Taya Valkyrie vs. Savannah Evans

- Josh Alexander promo

- BTI pre-show: X-Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Jason Hotch in a non-title match