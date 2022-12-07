WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📺 WATCH: XFL Reveals New League Uniforms

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 07, 2022

On Wednesday, the XFL revealed Under Armour as the league’s official uniform partner. UA will provide all on-field equipment for the XFL, including jerseys, training apparel, sideline apparel, and base layer apparel.

XFL Chairwoman and Owner Dany Garcia and St. Louis Battlehawks Head Coach Anthony Becht appeared on ESPN SportsCenter today to reveal the new XFL uniforms for the upcoming 2023 season. Check out the reveal in the video below:


