Vickie Guerrero On The Origin Of Her Famous "EXCUSE ME!" Catchphrase

During an interview with Pro Wrestling Illustrated, former WWE Superstar Vickie Guerrero who is signed to AEW discussed the origins of her famous catchphrase, "EXCUSE ME!". Check out the interview highlights below:

Origins of the “Excuse me!” catchphrase:

“Our wrestling fans are incredibly intelligent when they know something is wrong. They guessed it. You can hear people saying in the front row ‘You forgot your lines. You don’t belong here.’ I was sweating and nervous. I wanted for Teddy [Long] to just take me backstage, I just wanted to go home. They were yelling, throwing fingers at me, horrible gestures. I was a heel, people hated me, so that was easy for them, and I just yelled ‘Excuse me!’ And they roared back at me, and I said it again … I got out of it, but nothing was produced from that whole segment.”

On getting the catcphrase trademarked:

“The writers said ‘Hey, just use excuse me again.’ I said ‘It’s not going to work. It was a fluke.’ Every week, we wrote in ‘Excuse me,’ and that’s how I started getting my entrance. Seventeen years later, I’ve trademarked it, and it’s mine now. I’m pretty proud of how that progress has carried with me.”