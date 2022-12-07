WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Vickie Guerrero On The Origin Of Her Famous "EXCUSE ME!" Catchphrase

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 07, 2022

Vickie Guerrero On The Origin Of Her Famous "EXCUSE ME!" Catchphrase

During an interview with Pro Wrestling Illustrated, former WWE Superstar Vickie Guerrero who is signed to AEW discussed the origins of her famous catchphrase, "EXCUSE ME!". Check out the interview highlights below:

Origins of the “Excuse me!” catchphrase: 

“Our wrestling fans are incredibly intelligent when they know something is wrong. They guessed it. You can hear people saying in the front row ‘You forgot your lines. You don’t belong here.’ I was sweating and nervous. I wanted for Teddy [Long] to just take me backstage, I just wanted to go home. They were yelling, throwing fingers at me, horrible gestures. I was a heel, people hated me, so that was easy for them, and I just yelled ‘Excuse me!’ And they roared back at me, and I said it again … I got out of it, but nothing was produced from that whole segment.”

On getting the catcphrase trademarked:

 “The writers said ‘Hey, just use excuse me again.’ I said ‘It’s not going to work. It was a fluke.’ Every week, we wrote in ‘Excuse me,’ and that’s how I started getting my entrance. Seventeen years later, I’ve trademarked it, and it’s mine now. I’m pretty proud of how that progress has carried with me.”

WWE and AEW Stars Meet At NBA Game

Former WWE Superstar Naomi attended Monday’s Atlanta Hawks game with AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. As seen below, both took some pict [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 06, 2022 03:09PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #aew #vickie guerrero

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79762/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer