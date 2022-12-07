Tony Khan States There Will Be Less ROH Presence On AEW TV Going Forward

During the media call to promote ROH Final Battle, Tony Khan stated that he will be limiting how much ROH fans will see on AEW television.

Khan also stated that he will address the future of ROH after the Final Battle event.

Some fans have criticized how much ROH you see on AEW television. With the exception of Chris Jericho's ROH World Title storyline, Khan has tried to limit the ROH stories to Rampage but fans have criticized the decision because of the feeling from some that the ROH matches and stories take away from the already-stacked AEW roster.

The news today from the media call may alleviate some of the concerns from fans who say that too much is being crammed into the weekly shows. Khan has been working on getting ROH on a TV/streaming platform and there have been hints of an announcement coming in the near future.