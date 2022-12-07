Kurt Angle Recalls TNA Punishing Jay Lethal For Getting Put Over By Him

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle recalled how TNA punished Jay Lethal for getting put over by Kurt Angle.

“They took the title from him and everything. It was like they were trying to scold me, but they scolded Jay it was ridiculous. He was suppose to win anyway, there was just suppose to be a bunch of distractions during the match. Somebody was going to come in and bonk me over the head and Jay would’ve won. I didn’t want Jay to win that way. Are you going create a star by making a guy win by someone else coming in and doing some kind of physicality to the person and the other person wins the match? That isn’t how Jay is going to be a bigger star. I wanted to make Jay that night and that’s what I did. They took it right from him the next day, which was ridiculous.”

On his matches with Abyss:

“Oh, I loved working with Abyss. He’s one of the best big guys I ever got in the ring with. He’s safe. As dangerous as he looks and all the dangerous stuff he does, he is a thousand percent safe. We were suppose to have some interferences in that match too, but I called that off, too. Not that I was trying to get myself over because I won the match, but Abyss and I were like ‘we don’t need distractions lets just have a straight up match’ and that’s what we did.”

On No Surrender 2007: