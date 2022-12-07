Ian Riccaboni Talks Getting To Work With Iconic Commentators, Praises Excalibur

During a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing, Ian Riccaboni revealed what has gotten him and Caprice Coleman slots on AEW television calling ROH-related matches.

"Excalibur, if you want to know the truth, one of the biggest reasons you see Caprice and I on television is Excalibur. He is nothing but kind and gracious and figures out a way to work with my schedule, Caprice’s schedule and whatever is going on with the TV show, he finds a way to work us in. I have nothing bad to say about Excalibur."

On working with Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone: