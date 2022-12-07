Here are your WWE NXT results for December 6th, 2022: courtesy of our friends over at Rajah.com!

WWE NXT RESULTS (12/6/2022)

The commentary duo of Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to this week's show as the NXT on USA theme plays. The camera settles to the two standing at ringside. They quickly hype the opener and the upcoming NXT Deadline special event and then we get down to business.

Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match

Von Wagner vs. Axiom vs. Andre Chase

We see the first competitor, Von Wagner, make his way to the ring and then we shoot backstage and see Andre Chase getting a pre-match pep talk from his fellow Chase U members.

Axiom is finishing up his ring entrance when the Chase U backstage segment wraps up and then we hear his music fade down. The theme for Andre Chase plays and out he comes.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one, which sees Chase and Axiom beating Wagner back into the corner of the ring. Chase then turns his attention to Axiom and works him over briefly. Wagner recovers and he takes it to both Chase and Axiom by himself.

Wagner sends Axiom out to the floor and then hoists up Chase for a high spot, only for Axiom to return to the ring. Chase and Axiom then double-team Wagner and knock him out of the ring.

When Axiom goes for a high spot from the ring to the floor, Chase stops him coming off the ropes before the dive and tries rolling him up. Axiom kicks out at two and fights back, securing a leg submission on Chase on the mat.

Now, we see Von Wagner re-enter the ring and once again he begins dominating the offense. From there, Wagner finds himself victim of another two-on-one attack, which leaves him outside of the ring again as they duke it out among themselves.

He eventually re-enters the ring and knocks Axiom out to the floor. He dumps Chase onto him and we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues in our Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card opener.

As we settle back into the show after the commercial wraps up, we see all three competitors setting up a spot in the corner and on the top-rope. Chase ends up power bombing Wagner down with the help of Axiom and then turns and blasts Axiom with a leaping forearm smash.

From there, we see some more back-and-forth action until Chase emerges from the pack with the offensive lead. He amps up as the crowd chants along with the letters of his name. Axiom ends up back in the ring, where he gets Chase on the mat and locks in an arm bar.

Just as he does, Wagner breaks it up and hoists the masked man up for a high spot, only to end up on the mat locked in an arm bar / triangle choke combo submission. Wagner ends up hoisting Axiom up while still locked in the hold and power bombs his way out of it.

He goes for the cover but this one continues as he only gets two. Chase again fires up for a big offensive comeback as the fans chant "Chase U! Chase U!" He heads to the top-rope but doesn't connect with his high spot attempt.

Axiom blasts Wagner with a super kick after that and then picks up the win to advance to the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline. Good opening match here on this week's show.

Winner and ADVANCING to the Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline: Axiom

Julius Creed Examined By NXT Doctors

Following a quick video package looking at Cora Jade and what she is willing to do to emerge victorious in the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card match tonight, we shoot backstage where the doctor is checking on the knee of Julius Creed.

The rest of the Diamond Mine watches on and then when it is determined that his knee is fine, one of the members asks the doctor to check on his ribs and reluctantly he does.

The doctor finds an issue and they need to do some further analysis. The other Creed brother asks what that was about, to which she replies she is just trying to protect him. We head to a commercial break after this wraps up.

Bron Breakker, Apollo Crews Go Fishing Ahead Of NXT Deadline

We return from the break and see Bron Breakker about to go fishing on a boat, when he is approached by his opponent for his title defense at the NXT Deadline special event this weekend, Apollo Crews.

Breakker agrees and the two set sail with their fishing poles in hand. They do a lot of phony laughing and pretending to be nice while talking about their in-ring styles and moves borrowed from others. Crews eventually catches a fish and then the segment wraps up.

Sanga & Veer With A Message For The Creed Brothers

Sanga and Veer are shown in the ring beating Bryson Montana down. The theme for Javier Bernal, his scheduled opponent, plays and he stops at the top of the entrance ramp when he sees what is going on.

Sanga and Veer get on the microphone and tell The Creed Brothers that after hearing about the rib issues Julius has, they want to decline the challenge until they are in perfect health.

They warn them not to keep them waiting. The Creed Brothers emerge from the backstage area but are stopped before heading to the ring.

Xyon Quinn vs. Tony D'Angelo

We shoot backstage and see Chase U again and this time it is female member being excited about getting a match scheduled for later. We shoot to a commercial break after a quick tease hyping the in-ring return of Tony D'Angelo.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Xyon Quinn in the ring finishing up his ring entrance. He settles in the ring and his theme dies down.

Now the familiar sounds of Tony D'Angelo's theme plays and out he comes to a nice pop from the live crowd in attendance. D'Angelo gets off to a good start and works Quinn over as the fans chant "Tony! Tony!"

Quinn cuts him off and runs him across the ring in a nice power display, but after that, we see D'Angelo take back over again. He dominates the action with ease from there, leading into his finisher in a match that only lasts a couple of minutes.

Winner: Tony D'Angelo

Tony D'Angelo Wants Wes Lee, Dijak Sounds Off

After the match, he talks about getting some connections and dough while on the sidelines. He addresses Wes Lee and the NXT North American Championship and how he has been living on the reputation earned for hurting his knee.

Lee makes his way out and welcomes him back. He tells D'Angelo that he is aware that he has his sights set on his title. He says he has business with Dijak that needs resolved but then he can have his shot.

D'Angelo tells Lee his business with Dijak is going to have to wait for his time. Dijak appears on the big screen and tells D'Angelo that he is dirt from the streets. He tells Lee to keep his name out of his mouth.

He warns both of them that neither can do anything to stop him from decimating NXT. D'Angelo's buddy, whom Lee suggested change to decaf and settle down, tries attacking Lee, but he escapes the ring before he and D'Angelo can do anything.

Hank Walker vs. Charlie Dempsey

We shoot to a "last week" segment where we see Hank Walker and Charlie Dempsey talking backstage. From there, we return live and we see Hank Walker make his way down to the ring.

As Walker heads to the squared circle for our next match of the evening, we shoot to a pre-match commercial break. We return from the break and see Charlie Dempsey making his way out for this one-on-one match.

Both guys are in the ring and now the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running. We see Walker jump off to a good start, dominating the action from the early going.

Eventually, we see Drew Gulak from Friday Night SmackDown make his way down to the ringside area to get a closer look at the action, In the end, Dempsey ends up pulling off the victory, however Gulak's appearance at ringside was never explained.

Winner: Charlie Dempsey

Pretty Deadly Tell Their Version Of "A Real Christmas Story"

Another vignette airs for one of the competitors in the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card match later on in the show, and then the commentators hype up the next segment.

The NXT Tag-Team Champions Pretty Deadly will be up next with their version of a "A Real Christmas Story" when we return from the break. On that note, we head to another commercial time-out.

When we return, McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Grayson Waller. He promotes his Grayson Waller Effect segment for tonight's main event. We then shoot inside the arena where Pretty Deadly are in the ring, which is decked out with holiday decorations.

The two begin to tell their version of "A Real Christmas Story," before which, making sure everyone knows they wrote it. They rhyme for a while in appropriate fashion and when they wrap up, they are shocked to hear some familiar music.

We hear the theme for The New Day and out comes Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to a huge pop. The fans do a loud "New Day rocks!" chant. The two settle into the ring and their music dies down.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston question their boasting of having beaten everybody to prove they are the best NXT Tag-Team Champions. The New Day duo points out that they haven't beat them and then challenge them for a showdown for the NXT Tag-Team Championships at NXT Deadline.

The two teams break out in a brawl and as Woods and Kingston beat down Pretty Deadly, we hear the fans break out in a loud "New Day rocks!" chant. The New Day use some of the Christmas gifts as weapons and beat down Pretty Deadly to end the segment.

Javier Bernal Is Big Body Chicken

After a quick backstage segment where McKenzie Mitchell mocks Javier Bernal for being scared of Sanga and Veer and question if he is looking for Indus Sher, getting a quick assist from Ikemen Jiro, who calls him big body chicken, we return inside the CWC for our next match.

Thea Hail vs. Isla Dawn

We see Thea Hail with the other Chase U members in the ring finishing up the ring entrance for the women's wrestling star, who will be in one-on-one action next here on NXT on USA.

The theme dies down and then Isla Dawn's music hits and out comes the newcomer ready to make her NXT in-ring debut against the Chase U member.

Both ladies are in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running. Hail puts up a fight in spots, but in a match that lasted all of two minutes or so, Dawn mostly dominates en route to a victory in her first outing. "The Dawn of a New Era has begun!"

Winner: Isla Dawn

Isla Dawn, Alba Fyre Brawl

After the match, we see Isla Dawn celebrating her victory in her first official match in NXT, when out of nowhere, Alba Fyre emerges.

The two have a wild brawl until they are eventually separated. The commentators hype the rivalry as the post-match segment wraps up on that note.

Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

We return inside the arena after a quick Kiana James and assistant backstage segment, where it is time for our next match of the evening. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen make their way down to the ring.

As Briggs and Jensen continue their ring entrance for this tag contest, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see a vignette hyping next week's NXT debut of Lyra Valkyria.

From there, we return inside the CWC where Edris Enofe and Malik Blade make their way to the ring accompanied by Odyssey Jones. The two settle inside the squared circle and their music dies down.

Now the bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this two-on-two showdown. Brooks and Jensen fare well coming out of the gate, however a distraction to Jensen, who sees someone putting an envelope in his jacket, the duo of Enofe and Blade take over.

Blade hits a big leaping high spot from the ring to the floor in a moment that is shown via instant replay. As the two continue to dominate the action, out of nowhere, we see Von Wagner emerge at ringside where he and Odyssey Jones duke it out.

The distraction from the Wagner-Jones brawl at ringside provide a distraction in favor of their team this time, which sees the two hit a finishing sequence en route to scoring the victory.

Winners: Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen

Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match

Indi Hartwell vs. Wendy Choo vs. Fallon Henley

We return inside the ring where the theme for Indi Hartwell plays. As she makes her way down to the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, it will be time for the women's Iron Survivor Challenge wild card match. From there, Wendy Choo's theme plays and she makes her way out to the ring.

Finally, Fallon Henley's theme hits and the third and final member of this match to determine who advances to NXT Deadline makes her way out and heads down, where she settles inside the squared circle.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. We see some good early action from these three, with Choo emerging as the front-runner coming out of the gate.

After she spends some time in the offensive driver's seat, we see Henley start to emerge as the dominant individual in this three-way showdown for a spot in the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline.

As she continues to work over Choo and Hartwell, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. We return from the break and see the action still in progress.

We see all three women have their turn in the offensive driver's seat, however when all is said-and-done, it is Indi Hartwell who emerges victorious via pin fall.

With the win, Hartwell advances to the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge match at the upcoming NXT Deadline special event. After the match wraps up, we head to another commercial break.

Winner and ADVANCING to the Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline: Indi Hartwell

Indi Hartwell Confronts Mandy Rose & Toxic Attraction

We return from the break and we see Toxic Attraction talking among themselves about whether or not they are even going to attend NXT Deadline this weekend.

Indi Hartwell ends up approaching the group and tells them that she is going to win the Iron Survivor Challenge match and vows that once she does, the clock will start ticking down on Mandy Rose's reign as the NXT Women's Champion.

The Grayson Waller Effect

We return inside the CWC and after the commentators run down some updated action scheduled for the NXT Deadline special premium event this Saturday night, we shoot back to the ring.

It's time for our main event segment of the evening. With that said, Grayson Waller welcomes us to the latest installment of his talk segment, "The Grayson Waller Effect."

Waller makes some quick boastful comments and then introduces his guests at this time -- the competitors scheduled for the five-man Iron Survivor Challenge to determine the next challenger for the NXT World Championship.

Each member scheduled for the match gets a chance on the microphone, and each states their case why they will be the one to get their hand raised when all is said-and-done in the Iron Survivor Challenge match on Saturday.

Grayson Waller asks a couple of questions related to the match, such as which entry position they want for themselves and why they will win. We get some bickering among the competitors, many of which include some "can't last 25 minutes in anything" type jokes and threats of hospitalizing each other.

Finally things break down after a remark about the 90-second penalty box. This leads to a wild brawl among the men in the match, which spills outside of the ring and goes down in and out of the squared circle.

Finally a bunch of officials hit the scene to try and break things up. The commentators plug Saturday's NXT Deadline special premium event and that's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!