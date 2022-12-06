WWE and AEW Stars Meet At NBA Game

Former WWE Superstar Naomi attended Monday’s Atlanta Hawks game with AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. As seen below, both took some pictures to remember the special night out.
Naomi has not been seen on WWE TV since she and Sasha Banks walked out in May. WWE suspended and stripped them of the Women’s Tag Team Titles.
Oh what a night! 💚 @Jade_Cargill 🏀 #atlantahawks pic.twitter.com/yfJGKTiSdB— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) December 6, 2022
Strong women don't have 'attitudes,' we— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) December 6, 2022
have standards.
- Marilyn Monroe - @Jade_Cargill you’re amazing 🥹😘💚 pic.twitter.com/Vf2T3hTX57
