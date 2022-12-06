WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE and AEW Stars Meet At NBA Game

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 06, 2022

WWE and AEW Stars Meet At NBA Game

Former WWE Superstar Naomi attended Monday’s Atlanta Hawks game with AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. As seen below, both took some pictures to remember the special night out.

Naomi has not been seen on WWE TV since she and Sasha Banks walked out in May. WWE suspended and stripped them of the Women’s Tag Team Titles.


Tags: #wwe #aew #naomi #jade cargill

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79753/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer