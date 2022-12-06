Keith Lee Discusses How His Health Issues Have Changed His Lifestyle

Keith Lee was recently a guest on Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, where he discussed his medical issues following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Highlights are below.

Keith Lee on the experience of dealing with heart inflammation when he had COVID: “The only thing, during the time where people thought I would die and whatnot, there was a very big ‘don’t do this’ and ‘don’t do that.’ That was very difficult for me because I very much enjoy training. So to have it taken away from me was very difficult to deal with on a mental level. But also, my body is very used to an intense level of training.”

On how he’s changed things since his illness: “I wouldn’t say I’ve changed a whole lot in terms of diet. I changed a little bit in terms of training. But that’s more so reconnecting with things that I loved prior to wrestling and football, which was martial arts, in the form of Muay Thai, something that didn’t change my training, but added to it. I’d say my volume has increased, but not much more than that.”

Listen to "Keith Lee AEW Dec 5 2022" on Spreaker.