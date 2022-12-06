Booker T Says Wheeler Yuta Hasn't Benefited From Blackpool Combat Club Rub

During the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Wheeler Yuta and his inclusion in the Blackpool Combat Club storyline.

“I don’t care what faction it was, Wheeler Yuta wasn’t gonna get a rub. It could have been the Four Horseman. It could have been the NWO. Not that he’s not talent. Not that he’s not a good worker. If this guy gets over, if he ever gets over, it's gonna be because of him.” “How many guys over there are in groups? You don’t need a reason why you put a guy in a group over there. You just put them in a group. Are there any great factions we’re creating? He didn’t fit in a group like that. No knock to Wheeler Yuta, but a lot of people don’t even know who Wheeler Yuta is and putting somebody that don’t nobody knows in a faction is not going to help that faction at all.”

Booker was asked what he thoughts about Randy Orton and Batista getting slots in Evolution: