Renee Paquette Wants To Do More In AEW

Renee Paquette was recently a guest on Sports Media with Richard Deitsch.

Highlights are below.

On her AEW contract: “I’ve got a multiple-year. So I’ve got a three-year deal with AEW. Three years as talent and then also a three year producer contract so I have two different contracts.”

On wanting to expand her role: “My time in WWE, I gained such invaluable experience. There’s so many different things that I learned from being there that I think really set me up for my career in kind of whatever else was gonna happen after WWE. So now to be in AEW and have earned all this information and experience, it’s really cool to be working for a company where I can truly utilize all of those skills. Whether it’s me doing interviews, who knows how shows are going to expand in the next little while? I would love for there to be some more kickoff shows, some stuff that I can truly host. I love doing interviews, I love getting to do that but, I think my bread and butter, my true skill is doing the hosting different shows and whatnot so I really hope that that’s something I get to do with AEW down the line. To even being able to help produce stuff. I don’t even think I really realize how much I was able to really take in working with the best of the best to now being able to apply that in AEW. So yeah, being able to put on that producer hat is something that was a very nice, shiny object to me to be able to just kind of flex a little bit in that area too. It’s been really cool.

"I always say, I love doing those interviews, I love doing backstage interviews, they are really fun for me, especially when I can work with some younger talent that maybe has not been in that kind of situation before. There’s so many people that I’m dying to do proper sit-down interviews with. I wanna spend some real time with somebody and really unpeel some of those layers and figure out who some of these characters are to try and push some of those stories forward, to give some context to fans who some of these wrestlers are. Even though some of these wrestlers are these world-renowned stars, if you’re a casual fan, you might not know who everybody is and I would love to provide a little bit more context into who they are and really get into that stuff. I obviously love doing that with my podcast so, to do that on the television side is something I would love to do, as well as, you know, I think just finding other ways to expand my role even throughout the show. I’ve got a couple ideas of things I really, really wanna do and I’m hoping to start to have some of those conversations and maybe look to execute some of those things in the new year because I do think I bring a lot more value than just doing — I can do backstage interviews in my sleep. That’s somewhere I would love to put on more of my producer hat and help to get somebody else brushed up and have their chops up where they need to be to do those backstage interviews to the fullest capacity. Whether it’s on the wrestling side or the broadcasting side, I think just kind of being able to look at it from a different perspective is something that I really enjoy."

Check out the complete Renee Paquette interview by visiting Apple.com.