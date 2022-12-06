WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Mojo Rawley Reveals Advice He Got From Fandango Regarding His Career

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 06, 2022

Mojo Rawley Reveals Advice He Got From Fandango Regarding His Career

During the latest episode of Bobby Fish's Undisputed Podcast, Mojo Rawley was a guest.

Here are some highlights.

Mojo Rawley on advice he got from Fandango: “Fandango actually gave me some of the best advice I’ve ever gotten in the business. He was just saying, ‘It’s not about who wins the most titles and who has the best runs here and there,’ but he was like, ‘It’s about who, who can last the longest. How long can you survive?'”

On what Fandango meant: “Because he’s like, ‘Yes, you’re going to be you might be a jobber in the most embarrassing way for two, three, five, six years. But, eventually, the fans are going to notice that. They’re going to respect the fact that you hung in. The office is gonna see that. They’re going to appreciate it. They’re going to know that they have a solider on their hands and you will eventually get your run.'”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #mojo rawley #fandango

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79744/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer