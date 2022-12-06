Mojo Rawley Reveals Advice He Got From Fandango Regarding His Career

During the latest episode of Bobby Fish's Undisputed Podcast, Mojo Rawley was a guest.

Here are some highlights.

Mojo Rawley on advice he got from Fandango: “Fandango actually gave me some of the best advice I’ve ever gotten in the business. He was just saying, ‘It’s not about who wins the most titles and who has the best runs here and there,’ but he was like, ‘It’s about who, who can last the longest. How long can you survive?'”

On what Fandango meant: “Because he’s like, ‘Yes, you’re going to be you might be a jobber in the most embarrassing way for two, three, five, six years. But, eventually, the fans are going to notice that. They’re going to respect the fact that you hung in. The office is gonna see that. They’re going to appreciate it. They’re going to know that they have a solider on their hands and you will eventually get your run.'”