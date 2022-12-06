Kurt Angle Gives His Opinion On Austin Theory

Kurt Angle was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda Wrestling, where he gave his opinions on Austin Theory in WWE.

“I’m impressed by this kid and I understand why Vince McMahon loved him so much. He’s the whole thing. He has everything. He can talk, he’s got a great look, he can wrestle. This kid was groomed by Vince McMahon when he started and rightfully so. That’s what Vince McMahon did with me as well. I think this kid has a huge future, and he’s going to be a dominating wrestler in the future.”