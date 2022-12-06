WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Match Card For This Week’s NJPW Strong

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 06, 2022

NJPW has announced the following matches for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. Check out the card below, which airs Saturday night on NJPW World:

- Jay White, El Phantasmo & West Coast Wrecking Crew vs. Tam Tonga, Hikuleo, Alan Angels & David Finlay
- Christopher Daniels vs. The DKC
- Kenny King vs. Gregory Sharpe

#njpw #njpw strong

