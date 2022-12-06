Match Card For This Week’s NJPW Strong

NJPW has announced the following matches for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. Check out the card below, which airs Saturday night on NJPW World:
- Jay White, El Phantasmo & West Coast Wrecking Crew vs. Tam Tonga, Hikuleo, Alan Angels & David Finlay
- Christopher Daniels vs. The DKC
- Kenny King vs. Gregory Sharpe
⚡ AEW Star Cast In "Huge" Animated Show
AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has revealed a new role in an animated show. Cargill took to Twitter to note she has started recording for the [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 04, 2022 04:09PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com