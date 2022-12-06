Match Card For This Week’s NJPW Strong

NJPW has announced the following matches for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. Check out the card below, which airs Saturday night on NJPW World:

- Jay White, El Phantasmo & West Coast Wrecking Crew vs. Tam Tonga, Hikuleo, Alan Angels & David Finlay

- Christopher Daniels vs. The DKC

- Kenny King vs. Gregory Sharpe