Two #1 Contender’s Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 06, 2022

WWE has announced not one but two #1 contender’s matches and more for next week’s episode of RAW on USA Network.

The company announced the following matches on this past Monday's episode:

-  WWE United States Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley
-  Raw Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss
-  Candice LeRae vs. IYO SKY

