Two #1 Contender’s Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced not one but two #1 contender’s matches and more for next week’s episode of RAW on USA Network.
The company announced the following matches on this past Monday's episode:
- WWE United States Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley
- Raw Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss
- Candice LeRae vs. IYO SKY
⚡ WWE Superstar Is Working On A Book About Fatherhood
WWE Superstar and community ambassador Titus O’Neil has revealed that he’s working on a new book about fatherhood, revealing the [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 05, 2022 02:58PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com