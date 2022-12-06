Two #1 Contender’s Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 06, 2022

WWE has announced not one but two #1 contender’s matches and more for next week’s episode of RAW on USA Network.

The company announced the following matches on this past Monday's episode:

- WWE United States Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley

- Raw Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

- Candice LeRae vs. IYO SKY