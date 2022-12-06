Update On When Drew McIntyre Will Return To The Ring For WWE

Drew McIntyre previously revealed that he is not medically qualified to

compete at this week’s WWE SmackDown, the good news is the issue keeping him out of action will not be a long-term one.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that McIntyre is expected to be back for the Christmas tour that starts on December 26 to close the year. Meltzer said:

“No, he is injured. I was told an injury, but it’s not from a firsthand source. But he’s supposed to be back for the Christmas shows. So it’s only a couple of weeks, I know that. The only thing I know is that he wanted to wrestle and they wouldn’t let him wrestle. It’s not supposed to be a long-term thing, at least as it stands right now.”