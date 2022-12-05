WWE Monday Night RAW (12/05/2022) Results

Here are your WWE Monday Night RAW results for December 5th, 2022: courtesy of our friends over at Rajah.com!

WWE Monday Night RAW Results (12/05/2022)

Welcome to the Monday, December 5th, 2022 edition of WWE Monday Night RAW Results here at Rajah.com as the show officially kicks off inside the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. and we see the pyro going off around the top of the stage as we are welcomed by the announcers.

RAW Tag-Team Championship Match

The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Matt Riddle

Immediately after we are welcomed to tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW, the entrance theme sounds for Jimmy and Jey Uso for tonight's RAW Tag Team Championship Match to kick off tonight's first match of the evening! The Usos are accompanied by Sami Zayn as they make their way down the ramp and towards the ring. We get a quick video clip from their entrance to the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. before the start of the show.

During the video clip from "Earlier Today" we see their vehicle roll up as a quick interview is set to take place with The Bloodline when suddenly Matt Riddle rolls through the group on his scooter. Jimmy and Jey declare they are going to "get them" tonight referring to Matt Riddle and Elias. Elias suddenly walks out from behind the vehicle asking what all the shouting was about only to be attacked by The bloodline. Zayn state, "Damn, I think he's hurt..." with a smirk as the clip ends.

We are reminded that they have held their championship for 505 Days now as the Tag Team Champions. We return to the ring as Jey Uso announces The Bloodline is now in the city of Washington, D.C. He then adds that the championship match that was supposed to go down is officially canceled. The crowd boo's. Jimmy states he knows the crowd wanted to see The Bloodline compete tonight, Zayn throws in a "BET!" which pauses The Usos and Zayn explains he thought it was a good time to say that.

The Usos continue on when we hear, "Broooo..." and Matt Riddle makes his way to the stage with a microphone. Riddle informs them what they did to Elias in the parking lot wasn't very cool, adding it's not like The Usos to run from a fight... dare he say it wasn't very, "Ussy". Riddle slowly makes his way down the ramp as he continues on. Suddenly Zayn interrupts stating, "Yo, yo-yo-yo-yo... hold up, my dawg." Riddle smiles and reiterates, "My dawg?" Zayn continues on to inform Riddle that he is somewhat of a certified "Usse-ologist" and he is the one to say what is and isn't Ussy. Solo showing he's the enforcer, that's "ussy". Zayn continues on stating that The Usso's being the longest reigning tag-team champions, that's "ussy". Zayn then states that Riddle thinking he was coming out running his mouth thinking he ever had a chance at beating The Bloodline... that is NOT "ussy". Zayn then warns Riddle to turn around and go home.

Riddle turns around for a moment then turns back to say he DID find a partner, and there will in fact be a tag-team championship tonight. Riddle then shares that he may not be friendly with his partner, but it's someone that also doesn't like The Usso's. With that, Kevin Owen's entrance theme sounds. Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle quickly make their way down the ramp and into the ring. The referee signals for the bell. The bell rings and our first match up is officially underway!

To start things off we have Kevin Owens and Jey Usso in the ring. An early take down and cover on Jey, Jey kicks out and makes his way back to his feet. Jimmy drags Jey out of the ring as Owens runs full force at him in the corner of the ring. The match spills out to ringside. Owens throws Jey into the barricade at ringside as we head to the first commercial break of the evening!

We return from the first commerical break of the evening and Owens hooks the leg of Jimmy Uso in the center of the ring, Jimmy is able to kick out to continue the match as we get a picture in picture replay of the cannonball by Owens that lead to the cover as we returned from the break. Back to the match and we see the tag as Matt Riddle makes his way into the ring with Jimmy Uso. A cheap shot from Jey Uso on the apron. Jimmy tags in Jey and a little double team action on Riddle inside the ring before Jimmy exits to ringside.

Jey stomping the life out of Matt Riddle. Uso gives a look to Owens in his corner before turning his attention back to Riddle. Jimmy Uso heads to the top turnbuckle, a backbreaker by Jey as he returns to the ring. Jimmy and Matt Riddle exchange blows back and forth inside the ring. Jimmy with an Uppercut that sends Riddle to the canvas. Jimmy then knocks Owens off the apron knocking him to the floor at ringside. Double team action by The Usos for yet another cover on Riddle. Riddle is able to kick out at the two to continue the match. Kevin Owens crawls back up to the apron in his corner as Riddle makes his way back to his feet and throws several chops to the chest of Jimmy. Jimmy with another take down for the cover. Riddle kicks out at the two once again as we again head to commercial break!

We again return from the commercial break as Riddle takes down Jimmy and then tags in Owens who immediately heads to the top turnbuckle for a Swanton for the cover on Jimmy. Jimmy kicks out at the two. Owens is daring Jimmy to make his way back to his feet. A Stunner attempt, Jimmy stops Owens, Pop Up Powerbomb attempt to no avail, Jimmy kicks the taste out of Owen's mouth. Both men are laid out in the center of the ring as Riddle is tagged in, as is Jey Uso. Riddle connects with Jey, Jey counters with a kick to the guts!

Riddle takes Jey over the top rope, sending him to ringside. The Enforcer stopped short by Owens. Jey rocks K.O., Riddle returns to the ring, Jimmy makes the tag without Riddle seeing. The Uso's nail their finisher for the cover on Matt Riddle for the three count pin and win!

Winner and STILL Tag-Team Champions: The Usos

After the Match

The Bloodline continue to stomp and attack Matt Riddle until Kevin Owens comes in and runs off The Usos and Sami Zayn. The Enforcer is left in the ring doing some serious damage to Matt Riddle. Solo with a spike to the throat of Matt Riddle as the crowd boo's. Riddle continues to be attacked inside the ring as Solo exits the ring and grabs a steel chair, returning quickly to the ring where Riddle is sitting up against the turnbuckles in the corner of the ring.

Solo wraps the steel chair around the head and neck of Matt Riddle, then slams full steam ahead into Riddle as the crowd continues to "boo". Riddle writhing in pain inside the ring. Extra referees enter the ring at this point calling out for help as EMS come out to put a neck brace on Riddle and help him onto the stretcher. The Enforcer with an expressionless look on his face with his hood up as he walks up the ramp. We again head to commercial break.

Video Clip - RAW Women's Triple Threat Matches Tonight

As we return from the commercial break, we get a quick video clip highlighting the upcoming Triple Threat Match with Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Cross. We then see that the second Triple Threat Match will be with Asuka vs. Bayley vs. Rhea Ripley. The winners of both matches will compete next week on WWE Monday Night RAW, to determine the next challenger to Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship Match.

Backstage - Rhea Ripley

As the video clip and announcement regarding the Women's Triple Threat Matches set for tonight to determine the next challenger to face Bianca Belair, we head backstage where Rhea Ripley is standing and states that none of the challengers are Rhea Ripley. Ripley states when she wins and moves on to Belair, the entire Women's locker room will be calling Ripley "Mommy". Ripley whispers something before high fiving everyone and strutting off backstage.

Ringside - Announcer's Table

At this point we head to the announcer's table at ringside where Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick show up clips from moment's ago with the match-up of The Usos vs. Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle and the attack that ensued after the match by The Enforcer on Riddle.

Graves and Patrick switch topics to something lighter stating there are games ahead with JBL backstage.

Backstage - JBL Poker Challenge

JBL states he knows not everyone there sees eye to eye, looking to Tozawa stating no one likes him, then adding that poker is a gentleman's (and gentle-ladies) game.

Women's Triple Threat Match

Asuka vs. Bayley vs. Rhea Ripley

We return to the ring as the entrance theme for Bayley sounds as she makes her way down the ramp towards the ring with a smile on her face! As Bayley makes her way into the ring, she shouts, "This is MY night!"

Becky Lynch Joins Bayley In-Ring

As the music cuts, The Man, Becky Lynch begins calling out to Bayley from inside the crowd. Lynch states getting to beat up Bayley and her two croonies last week was fun. Lynch continues towards the ring stating it's been a while since they had fought one on one.

Lynch states that Bayley was doing well while Lynch was gone, then stating that while Lynch was there, Bayley was gone... Bayley interrupts and states that Lynch doesn't need to bring up the past or interrupt matches. Bayley tells Lynch she can't just do whatever she wants. Bayley says "Do you know the difference between me and you?" Bayley states Lynch thinks the spotlight is all about her. The crowd begins to chant "Becky! Becky!" Bayley states that Lynch doesn't care about anyone but herself.

Bayley states she cares about everyone, and she cares about the WWE. Bayley states she's looking out for the future and the Locker room. Bayley shouts at the crowd for not having respect for her and what she's trying to do for the WWE. Again the crowd begins to chant, "Becky! Becky!" Becky states that 2/3 of Damage Control has been successful as there are two winners and one loser. Lynch states she hopes that Bayley wins her match so maybe they can fight one on one, if Bayley is woman enough to fight The Man... with that, Lynch exits the ring.

Rhea Ripley's entrance theme sounds and Ripley makes her way to the stage as Lynch stops on the ramp. Ripley struts towards Lynch as her music plays over the speakers. Ripley smiles as she comes face to face with Lynch. The music continues on as Ripley finally walks by Lynch, not breaking eye contact for even a moment. The two exchange words, Lynch sarcastically wishes Ripley "good luck". Ripley is officially announced as she climbs onto the apron. We head to commercial break.

As we return from the commercial break, we are reminded of the upcoming triple threat match as Asuka's entrance theme sounds and Asuka struts down the ramp towards the ring. Asuka enters the ring and climbs to the top turnbuckle as she removes her mask and looks out into the crowd. Bayley and Rhea Ripley standing in their corners as Asuka's music finishes. The referee signals for the bell. The bell rings and the match begins. Asuka immediately with a take down on Bayley. Ripley with an early pin on Asuka to no avail. Bayley is thrown from the ring.

Back and forth action between Rhea Ripley and Asuka. Ripley again goes for the cover, Asuka kicks out. Both women back to their feet, Ripley attacking Asuka in the corner of the ring with shoulder after shoulder to the midsection. Bayley makes her way back into the ring and breaks things up and the fight ensues between Bayley and Ripley. Ripley with a Suplex on Bayley, then turning her attention back to Asuka, slinging her into the turnbuckle in the corner of the ring. Sadistic smile by Ripley as she continues to control both her opponents now.

Ripley throwing both competitors around the ring. The crowd pops. Asuka and Bayley with teamwork now to take down Ripley! At this point Bayley turns her attention to Asuka now that Ripley is out of the ring. The match spills to ringside. Bayley slams Asuka into the barricade. Ripley off the apron landing on both Bayley and Asuka as we head to commercial break!

As we return from the commercial break, we are back inside the ring, Bayley standing in the corner of the ring as Ripley lifts Asuka long enough for Bayley to land a kick to Asuka. Bayley and Ripley continue to double team Asuka. Asuka using her speed to her advantage, sending Bayley out of the ring and then going back and forth with Ripley in the corner of the ring. Kick to the side of the head on Ripley. Ripley takes a back kick from Asuka. Knees to the jaw of Ripley for the cover, Ripley kicks out at the two.

We get more back and forth action between the three opponents. Bayley with a quick roll up cover on Asuka, Asuka kicks out. Ankle lock by Asuka on Bayley who struggles to try and get to the ropes. Bayley grabs the hair of Ripley for help, Ripley takes a massive kick from Asuka. Bayley drags The Empress out of the ring at this point. Bayley climbs back up on the apron. Bayley back to her feet now, trying to strategize with Ripley in the center of the ring. Ripley says, "You don't boss me around". Bayley attempts to sucker punch Ripley who turns just in time to counter.

Double Code Breaker breaks up the two women. Asuka goes for the cover to no avail! Asuka again goes for the Asuka Lock, Bayley in trouble now! Ripley back inside the ring, with a dropkick to break the Asuka Lock. Ripley goes for the cover to no avail. Ripley back to her feet now, lifting Asuka to her feet just to send her back to the canvas, over and over. Asuka with an Arm Bar now. Bayley from the top turnbuckle with an Elbow Drop for the cover, Asuka kicks out!! Ripley sends Asuka face first to the canvas for the cover.

Asuka kicks out at the two! Ripley doesn't believe it! Bayley on the apron, Ripley with a Dropkick to Bayley sending her to the mat at ringside. Bayley to Belly on Asuka, Backfist after Backfist counter by Asuka. Asuka with a boot to the chin of Bayley, Bayley counters with a Rose Plant. Bayley with the cover for the three count pin and win!

Winner: Bayley

After the Match

Rhea Ripley returns to the ring clutching her ribs, heads over to Asuka and begins to attack Asuka to get out her frustration. Rip Tide to Asuka as the crowd boos. Bayley makes her way up the ramp in celebration of her victory with a smile on her face. Ripley shouts something at Asuka before exiting the ring herself.

Backstage - Seth Rollins

As we head to commercial break we see Seth Freakin Rollins strutting the halls backstage.

Quick Announcement

As we return from the commercial break, the announcers inform us of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match set for this Friday's SmackDown between Butch & Sheamus vs. The Usos.

In Ring - Seth Rollins

The entrance theme for Seth "Freakin" Rollins sounds in the arena as Rollins makes his way to the stage and the crowd pops! Rollins is officially announced as he begins his way down the ramp towards the ring, pointing to different fans in the audience as they chant along with his music. Rollins climbs into the ring as we are reminded that next week on RAW is the #1 Contenders Match for the United States Championship with Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley.

Rollins stands in the center of the ring with a microphone in hand as his music cuts and the crowd continues his chant. Rollins begins, "Washington, D.C.! Welcome... to Monday... Night... Rollins! You know me, you love me!" Rollins continues on to state he has some news for the fans, as he reminds them that he will be going one on one with Bobby Lashley and the winner of that match will be the number one contender for the United States Championship title. Rollins asks DC if they want to have some fun tonight.

Bobby Lashley Joins

Rollins states they were having a good time singing his song as the crowd began chanting again when suddenly The Almighty Bobby Lashley's entrance theme interrupts. Rollins just stands in the center of the ring with a smile on his face as Lashley makes his way down the ramp towards the ring. Rollins leans in the corner of the ring against the turnbuckles as Lashley enters the ring with a microphone in his hand. The crowd pops.

Lashley informs Rollins that he's here, now what does Rollins want to tell him? Rollins says Lashley hasn't been the same since he lost to Brock Lesnar. Rollins asks Lashley what his obsession is, asking if he's "scared" of the stronger and bigger Lesnar. Rollins continues, "Well if you aren't scared, then you must be... jealous? That's it. Because Brock is a bigger star than you, has won more championships than you. Brock Lesnar has the career you wish you had."

At this point Lashley grabs Rollins and says this isn't about any of that, it's about the championship belt that should be around his waist. Rollins continues on to say if Lashley doesn't get his head right or his temper right, then beating him will be a lot easier next week. At this point the two begin to throw blows back and forth. The two superstars spill over to ringside now, exchanging blows back and forth as they slam into the barricade. Multiple referees and officials run down to split the two up, attempting to restore some sort of order. Rollins breaks free and runs at Lashley.

Lashley accidentally spears the producer inside the ring, though he was aiming for Rollins. Pete Williams is down on the canvas as Rollins makes his way up the ramp, leaving Lashley in the ring.

Backstage - Austin Theory

Theory is asked by Byron Saxton what he thinks about what just took place. Theory states that both Rollins and Lashley are forgotten and we are now on Theory's time. As Theory goes to walk off, he is stopped short by Ali. Theory states he will give him a shot tonight, but after he loses tonight, he never wants to hear about what opportunities he wasn't granted, ever again. On that note, we head to commercial break.

Backstage - JBL Poker Match

As we return from the commercial break, we head backstage once again where we get a peek at JBL's poker match. We get a "SHOOSH" fest before we watch some of their poker skills.

WWE United States Championship Match

Austin Theory vs. Mustafa Ali

Out first for the next match-up is Austin Theory as his entrance theme sounds in the arena and Theory makes his way down the ramp towards the ring. Out next is Mustafa Ali as his music plays him down the ramp towards the ring where he joins Theory. The match is officially announced and scheduled for one fall for the United States Championship title. The referee signals for the bell, the bell rings and the match is officially underway.

Theory immediately sends Ali to the canvas. Ali quickly makes his way back to his feet. Again Theory takes Ali down to the canvas as he shouts, "What did I say?" Theory flattens Ali for a third time. Theory with a knee to the cheek of Ali in the corner of the ring. Ali off the ropes, sends Theory to the outside. Theory climbs up on the apron, Ali sends Theory off the apron to the mat at ringside once again. Ali flies through the ropes for another take down. Ali is sent face first into the ring post. Back to his feet, Theory sends Ali into the barricade and shouts, "How does it feel?!" as we head to commercial break!

As we return from the commercial break, we return to the ring where we see Mustafa Ali teeing off on Austin Theory. Ali evades Theory and hits a kick following up quickly with a neckbreaker. A Backbreaker for the cover, Theory kicks out at the two. We get a replay from moments ago showing Theory sending Ali into the ring post before the commercial break.

Back inside the ring, Ali meets Theory up at the top rope. Ali went high risk, Theory and Ali stumble and fall off the ropes (that was awful!). Immediately after, Ali with a Satelite DDT for the cover, Theory somehow kicks out at the two. Ali back to his feet, stomping the face of Theory then goes to climb to the top rope, Austin stops Ali short, kicking the midsection of Ali. Theory again with multiple kicks and stomps to Ali. The referee attempts to break them up.

Out of nowhere, Dolph Ziggler comes out and we get a DQ when Ziggler lands a strike on Theory.

Winner and STILL United States Champion: Austin Theory

After the Match

Mustafa Ali begins to yell at Dolph Ziggler inside the ring for destroying his chance. Theory returns to the ring now, sending Ali out to ringside. Theory then takes Ziggler down inside the ring. The crowd pops. Theory holds his United States Championship high above his head.

Backstage - JBL Poker Match

We catch another glimpse of the poker match backstage as we head to commercial break!

Backstage - JBL Poker Match

As we return from the commercial break, we are again backstage where we are witnessing the JBL poker tournament. At this point, Chad Gable has once again folded. The O.C. accuses Corbin of cheating which leads to AJ Styles and Corbin facing off with one another. As Corbin shoves Styles, we see the Alpha Academy stand with Corbin.

At this point JBL snaps as he stands between the two sides and calls them barbarians. JBL then adds that they are all ruining his poker tournament. Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis are alone at the first table. Gargano says it looks like they won. Lumis tosses some cash to the dealer, then he and Gargano gather the rest of the money left on the table.

Backstage Interview - Bianca Belair

As the video clip from earlier this evening with Becky Lynch and Bayley ends, we are now backstage with the RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. She is asked about possibly facing Bayley again for the title to which Belair admits what Bayley did was impressive tonight. Belair then quickly adds that she’d be glad to face any of the women, including Ripley, who could’ve handled the loss with grace instead of acting like a sore loser against Asuka.

Belair is then asked who she thinks will face Bayley next week. Belair responds that she believes that Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross and Becky Lynch are all dangerous in their own ways. She ends by saying no matter who wins they have to be ready for The EST because she stays ready so she doesn’t have to get ready.

The O.C. vs. Baron Corbin and Alpha Academy

At this point we head back out to the ring as the entrance theme sounds and out first comes The O.C. – AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, with Mia Yim. They hit the ring and pose as we go back to commercial.

As we return from the commercial break, The Alpha Academy make their way down the ramp towards the ring as their entrance theme sounds over the speakers in the arena. JBL sits with the commentary team at ringside as the referee signals for the bell. The bell rings and this match up is officially underway. To kick things off, AJ Styles in for his side and Baron Corbin in for his side. Corbin off the ropes with a shoulder take down on Styles in the center of the ring. Styles with a few good chops on Corbin. Styles with a take down in the center of the ring. Styles with the tag and in comes Anderson, Corbin gets the tag to Chad Gable at the same time. We get some back and forth action inside the center of the ring. Gable with a "Shooosh!" We get a back and forth "Shoosh", then Gable is taken down.

Anderson makes the tag. Corbin tags back in for his side as well, only momentarily. Otis tags in now to continue the match. Anderson reaches for the tag to no avail. Otis with a strike to the back, then tags in Corbin once again. We get more back and forth action with Corbin and Anderson in the center of the ring. Anderson makes the tag to Styles who uses quick moves and takes down Otis off the apron as well as Gable. Styles falls out to ringside as he is double teamed by The Alpha Academy as we head to commercial break!

As we return from the commercial break, we return to the ring where we see The Alpha Academy stomping AJ Styles in their corner. Styles makes his way back to his feet as Otis continues to dominate the match up. A Splash onto Styles in the center of the ring, squashing Styles like a bug. Baron Corbin tags in now. Corbin with a right hand to Styles for the cover. Styles kicks out at the two. Kicks to the midsection of Styles now. Arm Bar now, Styles struggles to make his way to his corner for the tag!

Styles makes the tag to Gallows now. The referee didn't see the tag and a quick Deep Six for the cover by Gable on Styles to no avail as Styles gets his shoulder up before the three count. Otis back in now and a Splash in the corner of the ring on Styles. Otis looks for another Splash, Styles side steps and counters. Both men are down in the center of the ring. Styles gets to his corner, as Otis does at the same time. Gable and Anderson are in respectively. Anderson with a Neck Breaker on Gable for the two count!

Anderson back to his feet now! Mia Yim cheering her side on from ringside. Anderson rolls out of an Ankle Lock and goes for the cover. Everyone ends up inside the ring now. Gallows taking everyone down inside the ring. Otis with a takedown on Gallows. AJ Styles with the Phenomenal Forearm on Otis. German Suplex when Gable rolls up Anderson. Vicious Right from Anderson then the same from Gable. Both men are down in the center of the ring now, struggling to their corners looking for tags. Gallows and Anderson with the finisher on Gable for the three count pin and win!

The Winners: The O.C.

Backstage - Alexa Bliss

As we head to commercial break, we get a quick glimpse of Alexa Bliss stretching backstage as she prepares for her upcoming match-up.

Backstage Interview - Candace LeRae

As we return from commercial break, we are backstage with Byron Saxton who is interviewing Candace LeRae. Saxton asks if LeRae feels like a "marked woman" by Damage Control. LeRae states that she absolutely does, but she's a new mom and she has so much more to fight for and she won't let anybody push her around.

Suddenly Johnny Gargano walks up. LeRae says, "What the F--" and Gargano puts his hand over her mouth. LeRae states she has to go as she walks off with her husband and Lumis.

Akira Tozawa vs. Dominick Mysterio

Akira Tozawa is already inside the ring as we return to the ring. The entrance theme sounds for Dominick Mysterio who makes his way down the ramp and towards the ring accompanied by Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, & Damian Priest. With Dominick inside the ring, the referee signals for the bell. The bell rings and our next match up of the evening is officially underway!

To start things off, Tozawa with a boot to the face of Dominick. Tozawa with a high flying move off the second rope for a take down inside the ring on Dominick. Dominick counters sending Tozawa face first into the turnbuckle. Rhea Ripley smiles as Dominick continues on with multiple take downs in the center of the ring on Tozawa. Dominick goes for the cover, Tozawa kicks out at the two. Both men make their way back to their feet for some more back and forth action. Shinning Wizard now! Dominick shakes it off and lands a Big Kick of his own.

Tozawa looks for a Senton, Dominick rolls out of the way with some warning from Rhea. Dominick climbs to the top turnbuckle and lands a Frog Splash for the three count pin and win!

Winner: Dominick Mysterio

After the Match

Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor climb in the ring to celebrate with Dominick Mysterio for his victory when suddenly the Street Profits members Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford come running to the aid of Akira Tozawa before Judgement Day could make their presence known to Tozawa in the center of the ring.

Backstage - Becky Lynch

As we again get set to head to commercial break, we stop quickly backstage where we see The Man Becky Lynch preparing for her upcoming match which will take place when we return from the commercial break!!

"Earlier Tonight" Video Clip

As we return from the commercial break, we head into the clip from inside the ring earlier tonight with Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley where Lashley unintentionally speared Pete Williams in the center of the ring when Rollins stepped aside.

Backstage - Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley is stopped backstage by WWE Official Adam Pearce, Lashley is told that something like tonight cannot happen again, so if it happens again, Pearce's hands are tied. Pearce says he knows it was an accident, and asks Lashley not to make another one. Lashley tells Pearce to make sure no one stands in his way, then walks off.

Women's Triple Threat Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs Nicki Cross

As we return to the ring, the entrance theme sounds for Alexa Bliss as she makes her way to the stage. Bliss smiles as she stops and poses, then proceeds down the ramp towards the ring for tonights Women's Triple Threat Match. Out next is Nikki Cross as her entrance theme sounds over the speakers in the arena. Cross quickly makes her way down the ramp and towards the ring where she joins her former friend, Alexa Bliss inside the ring. We head to commercial break!

As we return from the commercial break, we get the entrance theme for The Man Becky Lynch as she makes her way to the stage. The crowd pops as Lynch struts her way down the ramp with a sly smirk on her overly confident face. Lynch enters the ring with the awaiting Bliss and Cross. The match is officially announced. The referee signals for the bell. The bell rings and our main event of the evening is officially underway!! To kick things off we see Cross remove her vest jacket and begin to slam it against the canvas inside the ring as Lynch stretches in the corner of the ring. Bliss just smiles and watches on from her corner.

We are reminded there are no DQ's. An early takedown by Lynch. Bliss looks for a cover on Lynch, Lynch counters with a cover of her own. Lynch with a boot to the face of Bliss. Bliss slams Lynch head first to the canvas. DOuble Knees to the midsection of Lynch in the center of the ring. Cross returns to the ring, running back and forth with Splashes in one corner to Lynch then the other to Bliss. Lynch finally gains control and turns her attention to Cross. Lynch with a Suplex to Cross.

Cross rolls out of the ring. A series of Strikes by Bliss, followed by a takedown. Bliss blocks Lynch's kick attempt. Lynch with a takedown. Cross slams Lynch face first into the apron multiple times then follows up by slamming her into the steel stairs. Cross slams Alexa Bliss to the mat at ringside. Cross rips everything off the announcer's table, stopping to pour a bottle of water over her head as she shouts and bangs on her chest and we head to commercial break!

As we return from the commercial break, we see Nikki Cross holding Alexa Bliss in a headlock in the center of the ring. Bliss breaks free only to have Cross retie her up in the center of the ring. Lynch is somewhere at ringside. Cross uses Bliss's own arms to keep her locked in place in the center of the ring. Bliss finally breaks free and makes her way back to her feet. Another take down by Cross. Lynch is back inside the ring! Lynch with multiple kicks followed by an Uppercut to Cross.

Lynch with a takedown, then face first goes Cross. Leg drop and a cover, kick out at the two by Cross. Lynch smiles at this point. Lynch looks for the Manhandle Slam to no avail. Cross is taken down. Bliss is back in the ring now. Lynch looks for the Disarm Her to no avail. Lynch face first into the post now! Bliss takes out Lynch and Cross. Bliss looks to bring one of her opponents back into the ring. Bliss with the cover, kick out by Cross. Bliss heads up top now, Lynch is kicked off the apron by Bliss. Cross meets Bliss at the top. Lynch comes in and grabs both women for a take down, hook of the leg on Cross, Cross kicks out! Lynch is shocked! Bliss is writhing in pain inside the ring, Lynch is sitting up against the turnbuckle. Cross struggles to her knees, trying to get to her feet. Lynch and Cross exchange blows in the center of the ring. Lynch builds momentum, as does Cross. Lynch throws Cross over the ropes to the apron. Cross body on Lynch.

Bliss breaks the cover. Maniacal look by Cross who turns her attention to Bliss now. Cross sends Bliss face first into the apron. Bliss responds with a strike of her own. Bliss is up now, meeting Cross on the outside. Crossbody sending Bliss to the mat at ringside. Bliss and Cross up on the apron, Cross on the inside of the ropes, Bliss on the outside. Lynch from the middle rope, double leg drop for the cover on Bliss. Bliss kicks out at the two. Lynch grabs Cross on the apron, the two exchange blows back and forth. Manhandle Slam by Lynch. Io Shirai and Dakota Kai out of nowhere drag Becky Lynch out of the ring and attack. Lynch fighting with everything she has! Lynch is sent through the announce desk. Bliss off the top for the cover with Twisted Bliss for the three count pin and win!

Winner: Alexa Bliss

