Drew McIntyre Announces He Is "Medically Disqualified" From Competing On Tonight's SmackDown

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 05, 2022

Drew McIntyre has announced on Twitter that he is not cleared to wrestle on SmackDown this coming Friday. McIntyre and Sheamus just began a feud with The Usos over the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

It's not clear why McIntyre is off the show, and WWE have not given details on what caused him to have to sit out the event.

McIntyre is one of the names advertised for the Tribute to the Troops special airing later this month on FOX, but it's currently unknown if that will be affected by this situation.


