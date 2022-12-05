AEW Announces 9 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 9 matches including The Factory's Nick Comoroto vs. Hagane Shinno, Kiera Hogan vs. Nikki Victory, Emi Sakura vs. Madison Rayne and more!

Check out the full card below:

- The Factory's Nick Comoroto vs. Hagane Shinno



- Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose vs. Kitty LaFleur and Alice Crowley



- Kiera Hogan vs. Nikki Victory



- Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd)



- Emi Sakura vs. Madison Rayne



- The Firm's Lee Moriarty vs. Serpentico



- The Embassy’s Brian Cage and Gates Of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) vs. Dan Adams, Star Rider and Facade



- Kip Sabian vs. Dark Order's Alex Reynolds



- Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Factory's Aaron Solo