AEW Announces 9 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 05, 2022

AEW has announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 9 matches including  The Factory's Nick Comoroto vs. Hagane Shinno, Kiera Hogan vs. Nikki Victory, Emi Sakura vs. Madison Rayne and more!

Check out the full card below:

- The Factory's Nick Comoroto vs. Hagane Shinno

- Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose vs. Kitty LaFleur and Alice Crowley

- Kiera Hogan vs. Nikki Victory

- Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd)

- Emi Sakura vs. Madison Rayne

- The Firm's Lee Moriarty vs. Serpentico

- The Embassy’s Brian Cage and Gates Of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) vs. Dan Adams, Star Rider and Facade

- Kip Sabian vs. Dark Order's Alex Reynolds

- Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Factory's Aaron Solo


