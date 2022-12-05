AEW Announces 9 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 9 matches including The Factory's Nick Comoroto vs. Hagane Shinno, Kiera Hogan vs. Nikki Victory, Emi Sakura vs. Madison Rayne and more!
Check out the full card below:
- The Factory's Nick Comoroto vs. Hagane Shinno
- Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose vs. Kitty LaFleur and Alice Crowley
- Kiera Hogan vs. Nikki Victory
- Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd)
- Emi Sakura vs. Madison Rayne
- The Firm's Lee Moriarty vs. Serpentico
- The Embassy’s Brian Cage and Gates Of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) vs. Dan Adams, Star Rider and Facade
- Kip Sabian vs. Dark Order's Alex Reynolds
- Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Factory's Aaron Solo
A brand new #AEWDarkElevation drops TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11! See @briancagegmsi & the #GatesOfAgony in action, @HoganKnowsBest3, @EmiSakura_gtmv v @MadisonRayne, and much more! pic.twitter.com/3voKj4qsYz— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 5, 2022
Don't miss TONIGHT's #AEWDarkElevation at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11, featuring @TheKipSabian v @YTAlexReynolds, @Takesoup v @AaronSoloAEW, @theleemoriarty v @KingSerpentico, and so much more action! pic.twitter.com/QSxj2YKD1U— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 5, 2022
