New Talk Segment Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT

A Grayson Waller Effect segment has been announced for this week’s WWE NXT episode with Grayson Waller posting a video on Twitter revealing that he'll be hosting a new edition of his talk show.
Below is the updated card for this Tuesday's NXT episode which will be the go-home show for Saturday's NXT Deadline.
- The Grayson Waller Effect with Grayson Waller, Carmelo Hayes, Joe Gacy, JD McDonagh.
- Iron Survivor Challenge wild card match: Von Wagner vs. Axiom vs. Andre Chase
- Iron Survivor Challenge wild card match: Wendy Choo vs. Fallon Henley vs. Indi Hartwell
- Tony D’Angelo returns to the ring
- Pretty Deadly present "A Real Christmas Story"
