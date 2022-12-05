New Talk Segment Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT

A Grayson Waller Effect segment has been announced for this week’s WWE NXT episode with Grayson Waller posting a video on Twitter revealing that he'll be hosting a new edition of his talk show.

Below is the updated card for this Tuesday's NXT episode which will be the go-home show for Saturday's NXT Deadline.

- The Grayson Waller Effect with Grayson Waller, Carmelo Hayes, Joe Gacy, JD McDonagh.

- Iron Survivor Challenge wild card match: Von Wagner vs. Axiom vs. Andre Chase

- Iron Survivor Challenge wild card match: Wendy Choo vs. Fallon Henley vs. Indi Hartwell

- Tony D’Angelo returns to the ring

- Pretty Deadly present "A Real Christmas Story"