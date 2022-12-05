WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Talk Segment Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 05, 2022

A Grayson Waller Effect segment has been announced for this week’s WWE NXT episode with Grayson Waller posting a video on Twitter revealing that he'll be hosting a new edition of his talk show.

Below is the updated card for this Tuesday's NXT episode which will be the go-home show for Saturday's NXT Deadline.

- The Grayson Waller Effect with Grayson Waller, Carmelo Hayes, Joe Gacy, JD McDonagh.

- Iron Survivor Challenge wild card match: Von Wagner vs. Axiom vs. Andre Chase

- Iron Survivor Challenge wild card match: Wendy Choo vs. Fallon Henley vs. Indi Hartwell

- Tony D’Angelo returns to the ring

- Pretty Deadly present "A Real Christmas Story"

#wwe #nxt

