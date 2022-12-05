Claudio Castagnoli On News William Regal Is Leaving AEW

During an interview with Joey Hayden of Dallas Morning News, Claudio Castagnoli, a member of the Blackpool Combat Club was asked about the current status of William Regal who is rumored to be returning to WWE in the new year:

"I mean, I guess we have to … we have to wait and see. You know, we’re still talking, I think we have to have a little group meeting to figure out what’s next, or if there’s a next. So yeah, I’ll leave it at that.”

