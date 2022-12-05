WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Claudio Castagnoli On News William Regal Is Leaving AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 05, 2022

Claudio Castagnoli On News William Regal Is Leaving AEW

During an interview with Joey Hayden of Dallas Morning News, Claudio Castagnoli, a member of the Blackpool Combat Club was asked about the current status of William Regal who is rumored to be returning to WWE in the new year:

"I mean, I guess we have to … we have to wait and see. You know, we’re still talking, I think we have to have a little group meeting to figure out what’s next, or if there’s a next. So yeah, I’ll leave it at that.”

Read more on this story:

William Regal Will Reportedly Return To WWE In The New Year

William Regal is reportedly in the process of finalizing a deal to return to WWE. PWInsider has revealed today that Regal is expected to re [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 04, 2022 04:01PM


Tags: #aew #william regal #claudio castagnoli

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79732/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer