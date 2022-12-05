Ian Riccaboni Reveals HonorClub May Be Returning, ROH TV Deal Might Be Coming Soon

During a recent K&S WrestleFest signing, Ian Riccaboni spoke about fans reaching out to him about the old ROH HonorClub.
"A lot of folks ask me about Honor Club, that might be re-launching soon. There might be some news coming your way about that."
On the possibility of ROH getting a TV deal in 2023:
"I think so. I don't have any inside information, but I'm very hopeful because, if you look at the folks coming in, it's very public that we have Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria, they're all signed. Brian Cage is with Ring of Honor. Samoa Joe has the TV belt, Jericho with the world title, FTR with the tag titles, Mercedes with the women's title. If you look at where the chips are being positioned, Bandido and RUSH getting signed. Shane Taylor with a big chance at Final Battle. There are all these folks who were with the last era of Ring of Honor that are suddenly in the AEW fold. I don't think there's any reason why there wouldn't be an appetite for Ring of Honor broadcast, especially as you see the army that's being built that has Ring of Honor ties."
